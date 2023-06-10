Duke Energy encourages customers to prepare for an active 2023 hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The hurricane season began this month, but weather experts and one of the largest electric companies in Florida ask everyone to be prepared early for an active season.

According to a Duke Energy press release, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting between 12 to 17 named storms this season, which runs June 1 through Nov. 30.

Duke Energy encourages Florida residents to have a plan in place to protect their families and property.

Some of the tips include creating an emergency supply kit with extra prescribed medication, water and nonperishable foods.

Cell phones, computers, and electronic devices should also be charged in advance.

Once the storm has passed, if an outage does occur, turn off any nonessential electrical equipment that may start automatically when power is restored to avoid overloading circuits, according to a Duke Energy press release.

Also, if a wire falls, stay in the vehicle.

“We’ve been making upgrades across our system throughout the year to build a stronger and smarter power grid to serve our customers,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president.

Duke Energy supplies electricity to 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers across Florida.

Customers can find more information here.

