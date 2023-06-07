Pet Appreciation Week: Seminole County shelter seeks fosters for kittens, offers discount adoptions

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — In honor of Pet Appreciation Week, Seminole County Animal Services is offering discounted adoption fees.

The shelter is lowering its adoption costs to $20 for dogs and $10 for cats ages 7 months and older.

The $10 special for cats will continue to run the entire month of June in honor of National Adopt-a-Cat Month.

Shelter officials said they are also in the thick of kitten season and seeking people looking to foster kittens.

Fosters take a litter of kittens and help keep them happy and healthy until they are old enough to adopt out to their forever homes.

Click here for a list of adoptable pets and more information on the adoption and fostering process.

