Duke Energy Florida customers to see bill cut starting March 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — Duke Energy Florida will lower customer bills starting in March 2026, following approval from the Florida Public Service Commission.

Before the bill decrease takes effect, customers will experience a temporary increase in January and February 2026.

Residential customers can expect a 22% decrease for a 1,000 kWh bill, translating to approximately $44 in savings compared to February 2026.

This change will lead to substantial savings for both residential and commercial customers. Residential bills are expected to drop by approximately $44 per 1,000 kWh. Commercial and industrial customers will experience reductions between 9.6% and 15.8%, depending on different factors.

The decrease in bills mainly results from eliminating the storm cost recovery charge, linked to Duke Energy Florida’s responses to hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton.

During these months, residential bills will rise by $7.54 for average consumption of 1,000 kWh, while commercial and industrial customers can expect increases ranging from 4.3% to 8.2% compared to December 2025.

