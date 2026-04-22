Duke Energy’s tree care efforts receive Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Line USA award

ORLANDO, Fla. — Duke Energy said it has received national recognition for its tree care practices for the 20th consecutive year.

The Arbor Day Foundation named Duke Energy Florida a “Tree Line USA” utility, citing its tree pruning standards, employee training and public education efforts aimed at reducing power outages and protecting electrical infrastructure.

The designation is awarded to utilities that meet industry standards for tree care, support tree planting efforts and participate in annual arbor education programs.

Duke Energy said one of its ongoing initiatives includes an annual free tree giveaway for customers through the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees program.

The company said 1,000 trees were distributed to Florida customers this year, bringing the total number of free trees given away statewide to more than 16,000 since 2017.

The trees are shipped directly to customers with planting instructions designed to encourage placement away from power lines.

Company officials said proper tree placement can help conserve energy while reducing the risk of outages during storms and hurricane season.

Duke Energy also said it performs year-round vegetation maintenance near power lines and increases that work ahead of hurricane season.

The utility reminded customers not to trim trees near power lines themselves and to contact Sunshine 811 before digging near underground utilities.

More information about tree planting near electrical equipment is available through Duke Energy’s Right Tree Right Place program.

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