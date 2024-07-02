Dutch Bros brews up Horizon West coffee shop

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Plans for a new location for Oregon-based coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) have surfaced in fast-growing Horizon West.

Orange County records show a request for preliminary review of a proposed Dutch Bros coffee shop on Hamlin Groves Trail, in Boyd Development Corp.’s Hamlin Town Center.

Robert Ziegenfuss, of Orlando-based civil engineering firm Z Development Services, is the applicant for the request on behalf of landowner and Boyd Development subsidiary Hamlin Retail Partners East Nec LLC.

