Dwight Howard to be inducted into Orlando Magic Hall of Fame

ORLANDO, Fla. — A former NBA superstar will be inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame on Monday.

Dwight Howard will be the 13th person to join the prestigious group.

Howard was the Magic’s first overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft.

He played eight seasons with the Magic, appearing in 621 total games, including 57 playoff games.

Howard’s induction ceremony is set for 3:45 p.m. at the Kia Center.

He will also be honored during Monday night’s game against the LA Lakers.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group