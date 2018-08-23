0 E-PASS customers say they are still awaiting SunPass charges

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some drivers said there are still transactions missing from their accounts following the SunPass system's maintenance issues.

E-PASS customers who have driven on SunPass roads said they know transactions are missing, and they are worried about when all the charges will hit their accounts.

Thousands of SunPass transactions have yet to hit E-PASS accounts, according to a spokesman.

Officials said transactions are intentionally being delayed so they don't hit customer accounts all at once as SunPass customers experienced earlier this month.

David Wagner said his SunPass account was hit with 90 transactions in one day.

"Three-and-a-half pages of just one day," he said. "That's just insane."

But E-PASS customer Kim Zinicola said more than a dozen transactions have yet to post to her account.

"When I call them, they say I don't have anything, and I'm like, 'I do,'" she said. "I started subtotalling by trip."

Zinicola said she uses a spreadsheet to document her tolls.

"I have the amount posted, the amount missing and then here is my grand total -- $29.60," she said. "I'm chasing them to pay them."

Officials said SunPass tolls that accumulated while SunPass was dealing with maintenance issues over the last 2½ months will gradually be added to the accounts of E-PASS customers, who will have at least three months to pay back any tolls.

SunPass has not said when late fees and penalties will resume.

"I'm glad I'm not a SunPass customer, because that is much worse for them," Zinicola said.

Once the backlog of tolls begins to hit E-PASS accounts, customers will have the ability to view specific charges and dispute them online if they think there are any errors.

