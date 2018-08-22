Major downtown intersection to close this weekend for I-4 Ultimate construction

ORLANDO, Fla. - West Colonial Drive between North Hughey and North Orange avenues will close this weekend while crews place new bridge beams on a new structure for eastbound Interstate 4, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
The road will close at 10 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to reopen by Sunday evening, FDOT spokeswoman Jessica Ottaviano said.
"The closure and safety measures are needed for both the traveling public and crews constructing a new eastbound I-4 bridge over (West) Colonial Drive," Ottaviano said.
FDOT said local access will be provided to businesses and residences between North Garland and North Orange avenues throughout the weekend.
The agency said the intersection of North Garland Avenue and West Colonial Drive will also be closed as well as both I-4 entry ramps at the interchange.
FDOT said drivers may use West Amelia Street as a detour under I-4. The eastbound and westbound I-4 entry ramps near West Amelia Street, south of the West Colonial Drive interchange, and entry ramps from South Ivanhoe Boulevard will remain open.
"Modifications or extensions to this schedule may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions," Ottaviano said.
Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling near the construction zone.
Click here for details about the closure and detours. Click here to monitor current traffic conditions.
