Early voting for the City of Orlando is now underway

ORLANDO, Fla. — Early voting for the City of Orlando Election is now underway in Orange County. Residents of Districts 1, 3, and 5 can cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on November 4.

The early voting period started on October 27 and runs through November 2. To cast their ballots early, voters can go to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office at 119 W Kaley Street.

The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, with different hours on the weekend.

On Saturdays, early voting hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Sundays, they are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Voters are reminded to bring a valid photo ID with signature to the polling station.

This election is only for residents of the City of Orlando Districts 1, 3, and 5. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot has passed, so voters who want to participate must do so in person during early voting or on Election Day.

Election Day voting will take place at assigned precincts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 4, 2025. Visit here for more information.

