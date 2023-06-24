Eastbound lanes close on State Road 46 after Sanford crash

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County officials said eastbound lanes on State Road 46 are closed after a crash Saturday.

According to the Sanford Police Department, SR-46 is closed from Town Center Boulevard/Hickman Road to Rinehart Road.

Police said people should expect delays around SR-46 and the Interstate 4 exit.

The closure is expected to last around three hours, county officials said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

