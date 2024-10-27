Eatonville community is invited to share memories as Club Eaton undergoes renovation

EATONVILLE, Fla. — The historic Town of Eatonville invites the community to share stories about the iconic “Club Eaton.”

The club is being renovated, and the town wants those renovations to reflect its history.

People are invited to share any memories of the club and give input.

Club Eaton first opened in the 1940s, and music legends like James Brown and Ella Fitzgerald once performed there.

The meeting is on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 5:30 p.m. at Saint Lawrence AME Church, 549 East Kennedy Boulevard.

Click here to RSVP to the event.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group