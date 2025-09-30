Eatonville’s historic Hungerford property transferred for community-led preservation project

EATONVILLE, Fla. — The Orange County School Board has authorized the transfer of the historic Hungerford property to Dr. Phillips Charities, enabling a major community-driven preservation project in Eatonville.

This decision enables Eatonville to carry out its resident-designed master plan, emphasizing cultural preservation, green spaces, affordable housing, healthcare, education, and sustainable economic growth.

“This moment is the result of years of believing in Eatonville and continuously fighting for what’s best for its residents,” said Mayor Angie Gardner.“We are humbled to be part of this historic agreement,” said Ken Robinson, President and CEO of Dr. Phillips Charities.

The 100-acre property, previously housing the Robert Hungerford School, has been a focal point of discussion regarding its future. With the board’s approval, Eatonville now has a dedicated partner and a defined course of action.

The community master plan features a spacious public green area and a festival pavilion dedicated to Zora Neale Hurston, along with an early learning center, a community and health hub, and proposed affordable housing for residents, educators, first responders, and seniors.

The project will focus on prioritizing contracts, hiring, and business opportunities for local and small businesses.

