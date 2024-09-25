Edgewater, haunted by recent flooding, prepares for Helene

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Thousands of sand bags were filled at the side of the road on Hibiscus Drive Tuesday as Edgewater residents prepared for Helene to hit Florida.

The site, one of two set up by city leaders, offered a small but potentially significant way for people to keep their homes dry in the event a heavy rain band set up over the region, or if the storm shifted to the east.

The city recently overcame significant flooding when a rain storm dumped seven inches onto some streets, overwhelming the drainage ditches. It led to the departure of the city manager.

Other residents said they’re still overcoming the damage left by Hurricane Ian.

“I’m looking forward to hearing the change in management’s plan,” Edgewater Mayor Diezel DePew said after dropping off a box of 2,000 bags at the site. “He’s already come up with a lot of great short term solutions.”

City staff said residents should not create any additional yard waste after Wednesday’s round of pickups, including branches and yard trimmings, which could end up in the drainage ditches and block water flow.

Staff said trash collection would happen Thursday, weather permitting.

