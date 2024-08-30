Edgewater High School students evacuated after bomb threat

ORLANDO, Fla. — Edgewater High School students were evacuated from the school’s buildings to its football stadium Friday afternoon after police received what appeared to be a possible bomb threat against the school, Orange County Public Schools said.

OCPS said that the Orlando Police Department locked down the campus and immediately began an evacuation.

Principal Alex Jackson said in a message to parents that shortly before dismissal, school administration was made aware of a “potential threat against the school.”

Students were eventually dismissed from the stadium, but they were not allowed to reenter the school’s buildings, Jackson said.

OCPS said that all buildings have since been swept and cleared.

“There are no indications that today’s event will have any impact on tonight’s game against The First Academy,” the school district said in a statement.

