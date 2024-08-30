Chick-Fil-A brings back two popular menu items for a limited time

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting this week, back by popular demand, Chick-fil-A brings back the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, the Banana Pudding Milkshake, and the brand new Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich for a limited time.

First rolled out in 2023, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich features a Chick-fil-A filet drizzled with honey, topped with pimento cheese, and served on a warm, toasted bun with mild pickled jalapeños.

This year, Chick-fil-A decided to bring this twist on the Original Chick-fil-A sandwich to the spicy filet to make a spicy version.

The Banana Pudding Milkshake is back from a 13-year hiatus. It is made with real bananas and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

For those who like coffee, Chick-fil-A offers Banana Frosted Coffee, which is cold-brewed coffee mixed with ice cream, banana, and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles.

Customers can use their Chick-fil-A app to see which stores are participating in the limited-time offer.

