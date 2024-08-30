Fantasy 5 ticket worth $114K purchased in Central Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Another winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth more than $100k was just sold in Central Florida.

Someone in Marion County purchased a ticket that matched all the numbers in the game’s Aug. 29 evening draw.

Those numbers were: 16-21-23-34-36.

Lottery officials said that top prize is worth $114,288.63.

A Circle K convenience store in Ocala sold the winning ticket.

The store is located at:

6155 SW Highway 200, Ocala, Florida 34476

The numbers from a Fantasy 5 evening draw on Aug. 26 matched a ticket somebody bought at a Brevard County convenience store.

Lottery officials said that winning ticket is worth more than $107K.

