Fantasy 5 ticket worth $114K purchased in Central Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Another winning Fantasy 5 ticket worth more than $100k was just sold in Central Florida.
Someone in Marion County purchased a ticket that matched all the numbers in the game’s Aug. 29 evening draw.
Those numbers were: 16-21-23-34-36.
Lottery officials said that top prize is worth $114,288.63.
A Circle K convenience store in Ocala sold the winning ticket.
The store is located at:
- 6155 SW Highway 200, Ocala, Florida 34476
The numbers from a Fantasy 5 evening draw on Aug. 26 matched a ticket somebody bought at a Brevard County convenience store.
Lottery officials said that winning ticket is worth more than $107K.
