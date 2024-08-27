Fantasy 5 winning ticket worth $107K sold in Central Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — If you recently purchased a ticket for Florida Lottery’s Fantasy 5 game, listen up.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Someone bought a winning ticket worth more than $100,000 at a retailer in south Brevard County.
The Quick Pick ticket matched all numbers in the Evening draw on Monday, Aug. 26.
READ: The darker side of magic returns to Universal Orlando
Those numbers were 3-8-10-25-32.
Lottery officials said that top prize is worth $107,125.46.
Sunlight Food Mart in Palm Bay sold the winning ticket.
READ: AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ returns in time for Labor Day weekend
The store is located at:
- 1191 San Filippo Drive SE, Palm Bay, Florida 32909
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group