Fantasy 5 winning ticket worth $107K sold in Central Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — If you recently purchased a ticket for Florida Lottery’s Fantasy 5 game, listen up.

Someone bought a winning ticket worth more than $100,000 at a retailer in south Brevard County.

The Quick Pick ticket matched all numbers in the Evening draw on Monday, Aug. 26.

Those numbers were 3-8-10-25-32.

Lottery officials said that top prize is worth $107,125.46.

Sunlight Food Mart in Palm Bay sold the winning ticket.

The store is located at:

1191 San Filippo Drive SE, Palm Bay, Florida 32909

