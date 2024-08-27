AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ returns in time for Labor Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA will be working to keep Central Florida’s roads safer during the upcoming holiday weekend.

Beginning Aug. 30, the auto club will reactivate its “Tow to Go” service.

The program was created to provide safe transportation for impaired drivers who are in a bind.

It works by dispatching a tow truck driver to meet up with a person who is unfit to operate their vehicle.

The tow truck then transports that person and their car to a safe location within a 10-mile radius of the pickup spot.

READ: Low-pressure system could show tropical formation in Atlantic

“By providing this program, AAA leaves drivers with no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

The free, confidential service is available to both members and non-members of AAA.

But AAA asks that it be used only as a backup plan.

“We remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home,” Jenkins said.

READ: Universal Orlando shares behind-the-scenes look at Halloween Horror Nights

Tow to Go will operate from 6 p.m. on Friday Aug. 30 through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Here’s the number to call if you’re in a pinch and need a ride:

(855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group