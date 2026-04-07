Edgewater leaders look to ban possible ‘toilet to tap’ water

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Edgewater leaders advanced a plan to ban what opponents are calling “toilet to tap” water.

It’s the process of returning treated wastewater to drinking water.

This is not currently happening anywhere in Florida, but commissioners said residents want to put a ban in place before it could even start.

Last night was the first vote, and another vote is expected in a few weeks.

Toilet-to-tap is a growing debate in other cities across Volusia County.

Last month, Daytona Beach agreed to put the measure to a vote.

The county board voted against banning it because it is not currently being considered anywhere in the county.

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