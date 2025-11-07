EDGEWATER, Fla. — In response to the government shutdown and the suspension of SNAP benefits, Katie Williams has set up a food pantry in her front yard in Edgewater to support her community.

The food pantry, located next to 2429 Queen Palm Drive, has become a community effort with residents donating food daily to keep it stocked. Williams has also set up a CashApp account to receive monetary donations, which she uses to purchase essential items like eggs and milk.

“I just wanted to thank everyone who donated food or sent money to help with our food pantry!” Williams expressed to her community on her social media page.

Williams encourages community members to contribute in any way they can, emphasizing that no one should suffer from hunger. She has made the pantry accessible at all hours, stating that people can visit even in the middle of the night, as the area is well-lit.

The pantry operates under a tent with lights, and Williams ensures that perishable items are stored in a small fridge. She moves most items inside at night, except for canned goods and some plastic items.

Edgewater Resident Opens Community Food Pantry Amid SNAP Benefit Suspension (Katie Williams/Katie Williams)

Williams said she has been transparent about the use of monetary donations, assuring donors that all funds are used to purchase food and supplies for the pantry.

