0 Effective Jan. 1, hospitals must list prices online… sort of

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Starting Tuesday, hospitals all over the country are required to post prices online.

But the number you see online will not include your out-of-pocket expenses.

“It’s important to realize that these charges are very different from, and do not predict, out-of-pocket costs patients might pay for medical services and procedures,” Orlando Health said in a statement to Channel 9.

Instead you’ll see the “charge price” listed on hospitals' websites. A “charge price” is the maximum amount a hospital can bill a patient’s insurer. Then those insurers negotiate a lower rate for the patient.

Orlando Health said if you want to find your out-of-pocket cost, you can contact your hospital’s estimate department.

Nemour’s Children’s Hospital said it recently created a team of financial advocates to work with families to find out the estimated cost. The team hopes to avoid confusion between the charge price and what you will likely spend for your care.

“I wasn’t even aware that you could just call and say, ‘Hey I’m having this done. How much is it going to cost?’” said Orlando resident Zymia Allen. “I think it opens up your mind and gives us something else to turn to.”

Hospitals are already required to have a public list of charges, but now patients must be offered access online.

Channel 9 also reached out to Advent Health (formerly known as Florida Hospital), Halifax Health and Parrish Medical Center Monday but they did not respond with their procedures by the time this story was published.

