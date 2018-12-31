Magic Kingdom at capacity: Here's how to watch fireworks without the crowds

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Walt Disney World is promising an incredible start to 2019 with midnight fireworks at Magic Kingdom, Epcot and Hollywood Studios…
…If you’re willing to overlook the crowds.
The last day of the year also happens to be one of the busiest days of the year at Walt Disney World. (Don't believe us? Look at these photos)
The park tweeted Monday just before noon that Magic Kingdom had reached capacity was not accepting anymore guests.
Please see below for an important update. pic.twitter.com/VtGdbUs7gj— Walt Disney World Today (@WDWToday) December 31, 2018
Walt Disney World said its other parks (Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom) were still allowing people in.
Fortunately, you don’t have to battle through crowds of people and strollers to enjoy some of Disney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks. Disney will stream Magic Kingdom’s fireworks over Cinderella Castle online. Click here to watch the show live (Fireworks start at 11:50 p.m.)
Epcot and Hollywood Studios also have fireworks shows planned for midnight, but you’ll only be able to see those if you’re at the parks.
