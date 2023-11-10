Electric Daisy Carnival to draw hundreds of thousands to Orlando this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Last-minute preparations are underway in Orlando for the Electric Daisy Carnival.

The festival site is at Tinker Field and around Camping World Stadium.

EDC Orlando is expected to draw big crowds again this year.

Last year, organizers said more than 500,000 people attended the three-day festival.

It features costumed performers, music and lots of lights.

Drivers around Camping World Stadium can expect traffic and crowds over the weekend.

