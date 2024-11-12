Electric Daisy Carnival ignites Orlando business boom

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) attendees descended upon Orlando over the weekend, bringing in 100,000 people per day to spend an estimated $130 million.

The festivalgoers spent money on hotels — downtown hotels were fully booked and demanding top rates — food and more. The economic impact didn’t stop there, either, as Central Florida nightlife saw spillover thanks to the influx.

“It was our busiest night of the year,” said Mango’s Tropical Cafe Managing Partner Joshua Wallack. “We had 2,500 people come through on Saturday.”

