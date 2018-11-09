ORLANDO, Fla. - The carnival is back in town.
For the eighth year in a row, the Electric Daisy Carnival is bringing carnival rides and live music to Orlando.
The festival starts Friday and continues into Saturday at Tinker Field.
Preparations for the festival, which includes three stages, have been underway for more than a week.
EDC has drawn criticism in past years because of reports of drug use.
Last year, festival officials set up a special medical tent to cut down on the number of people needing to be taken to the hospital.
Two people died at the festival in 2015.
According to Orlando police, last year, more than 75,000 people attended the festival.
CONFETTI with a chance of LASERS this weekend! 🎉☂️😎— EDC Orlando (@EDC_Orlando) November 8, 2018
Remember to stop by the free water stations & that comfortable shoes and clothing are key! 👟💦🔑 pic.twitter.com/RCoia22wPu
