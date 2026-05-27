Eligible seniors in Flagler County can get up to $2,000 for home energy costs

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County officials are urging seniors to seek help if they are struggling to keep their homes cool as summer temperatures rise across Florida.

Flagler County Senior Services said eligible seniors may qualify for assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as EHEAP.

The program can provide up to $2,000 to help with overdue utility bills, shut-off notices or critical HVAC repairs.

EHEAP is offered in partnership with ElderSource, the area agency on aging for Northeast Florida.

“As summer heat intensifies, the temperatures inside a home can become unsafe very quickly,” said Brian Lee, Flagler County Senior Services program manager. “Extreme heat is especially dangerous for seniors. We want every older resident to know that support is available so they can stay safe and keep their homes cool.”

County officials said seniors are among the groups most at risk for heat-related illness.

According to Flagler County, CDC data shows older adults are more vulnerable to extreme heat because of challenges regulating body temperature, chronic conditions and certain medications.

County officials said Florida led the nation with 31,011 heat-related emergency room visits and hospitalizations from 2018 to 2022.

Seniors 65 and older accounted for 27% of Florida’s heat-related deaths from 2010 to 2020, according to the county.

In Flagler County, more than 31% of residents are older than 65.

Officials said even a brief loss of air conditioning can trigger heat exhaustion or other emergencies for vulnerable residents.

EHEAP is available to households with at least one resident age 60 or older who meets income eligibility requirements and is facing a home energy crisis.

Assistance may be used twice per year.

Seniors and caregivers are encouraged to contact Flagler County Senior Services before a cooling emergency happens.

For more information, call Flagler County Senior Services at 386-586-2324, ext. 3621, or visit Flagler County’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group