0 Elvis impersonator shows up in costume to meet 13-year-old for sex, investigators say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Palm Bay man is facing charges after investigators said he dressed as Elvis and tried to meet an underage girl for sex.

According to an arrest affidavit, Paul Amato, 64, responded to an online ad in March that was posted by an undercover agent with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit.

The ad was seeking someone who was into a, “certain lifestyle.”

According to the affidavit, Amato thought he was contacting the father of a 13-year-old girl who was offering her up for sex.

Amato described in detail what he wanted to do to the girl and told the agent he was an Elvis impersonator and wanted to wear his Elvis costume when he had sex with the teen, according to the affidavit.

He also said he would bring sex toys as gifts for the girl.

The two agreed to meet in a Lowe’s parking lot in April, where investigators said Amato showed up in the Elvis costume.

The agent, posing as the father, asked Amato if he was ready and if he brought the sex toys, to which Amato replied that had.

Officers then arrested Amato.

The affidavit said Amato admitted to the officers that he answered the ad and talked to a man, “about doing something with his underage daughter.”

He told officers he was sorry for what he had done and had “never done anything like this before,” according to the affidavit.

Amato’s charges include using the internet and a cellular device to persuade a minor to have sex.



