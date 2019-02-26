0 Emails: Ex-UCF president declined to discuss investigation in person, by phone

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Newly released emails said that John Hitt, the former president of the University of Central Florida, declined requests to discuss the ongoing investigation into the misuse of operational funding used to replace Colbourn Hall with Florida House of Representatives staff members in person or by phone.

Hitt instead asked staff to email their questions to him.

The emails said the Public Integrity and Ethics Committee for the Florida House of Representatives has been trying to get Hitt to testify under oath.

TRENDING NOW:

"Traveling to Florida is not possible for me in this weather and with my family responsibilities here in Wisconsin," Hitt, 78, said in a Feb. 7 email. "At my age, this kind of travel is just too much."

House Staff Director Don Rubottom responded to Hitt by asking if he would be available for a telephone interview by House staff instead.

"If you send me your questions, I will do my best to answer them," Hitt said.

Rubottom responded with the following message:

"Do you want the Florida House of Representatives to understand that you are unwilling to answer questions by telephone under any circumstances during this investigation of UCF financial practices? We are very happy to arrange a mutually convenient time."

Read: UCF board of trustees accepts President Dale Whittaker's resignation

"If you will send me your questions, I will do my best to answer them," Hitt said again.

A spokesman for House Speaker José Oliva provided Channel 9 with the following statement:

"The Public Integrity and Ethics Committee continues to explore all options available to obtain sworn testimony from Dr. Hitt. Up until now, he has indicated he is unable and unwilling to travel from Wisconsin to offer testimony, and he has eluded the committee's request for him to appear telephonically."

The committee said it has received testimony about the investigation from several former and current UCF employees.

The UCF board of trustees accepted former President Dale Whittaker’s resignation last week.

Four budget staffers were fired last month in connection with the investigation.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.