0 LIVE BLOG: UCF board of trustees meeting to consider accepting president's resignation

ORLANDO, Fla. - 11:35 a.m.: The public period is over, and the board has agreed to take a 10 minute break. The meeting will resume at 11:45 a.m.

11:12 a.m.: One hour into public comment, the board has voted to extend the public period for 30 additional minutes.

11:10 a.m.: The lawyer for the student publication Knight News said transparency is the root of UCF's problem.

Lawyer for @UCFKnightNews says "UCF never had to spend money it didn't have to" adds that the school has a transparency problem from withholding records and hiding meetings. — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) February 21, 2019

11:05 a.m.: Charles Greene, the attorney for four UCF staff members who have been terminated tied to the missue of funds investigation, said accepting Whittaker's resignation will allow the healing process to begin.

Charles Greene, attorney for terminated UCF staff, says employees were blamed after misuse of money came to light. Cites nine depositions taken and delivered to FL Legislature on Monday. — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) February 21, 2019

"I implore you to accept this resignation, if you don't the House Ethics Committee will hold a hearing and expose what happened" — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) February 21, 2019

11 a.m.: Supports continue to take the mic one by one to speak in the defense of Dale Whittaker, encouraging the board not to accept his resignation.

"We stand with Dale Whittaker" says student in what has become a chorus of students taking mic in support. — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) February 21, 2019

"The bar for presidential removal is much higher... we have seen that in the country right now" says speaker to laughter from audience at UCF Board meeting. — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) February 21, 2019

10:40 a.m.: Dale Whittaker's daughter and wife took the mic to speak in defense and support of the president.

His wife turned her back to the board to face the audience, telling students to "reach for your special star and know that Dale is there with you."

Dale Whittaker's wife takes mic, says her husband was not responsible for the problem. Says he didn't create the problem, says he is one who fixed it. — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) February 21, 2019

"It seems like the state legislature is acting as a bully" asks the board, "to what end are you going to allow this bullying to continue?" — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) February 21, 2019

10:30 a.m.: The creator of the change.org petition aimmed at keeping Whittaker in office spoke in Whittaker's defense.

Sarah Frost, creator of the https://t.co/sAcStZpRqk petition to keep Dale Whittaker, says she, as a taxpayer, doesn't want to pay for another search.

Adds, she likes that he "doesn't wear a tie, has a cat, walks to work, and jumped in the fountain for spirit splash. — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) February 21, 2019

10:25 a.m.: Staff from the president's office told the board, "we know Dale did nothing wrong."

Whittaker's staff now, "we know Dale did nothing wrong"... "it is in UCF's best interest for him to stay" — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) February 21, 2019

10:15 a.m.: John Euliano, with the UCF Foundation, was first to speak during the public comment period. He spoke in support of keeping Whittaker in his position, which brought applause from the audience.

John Euliano (UCF Foundation) first to speak, calls accepting the resignation of Dale Whittaker a "dark path"

Says "good luck" finding someone better. — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) February 21, 2019

3rd speaker at UCF Board meeting: "there's a blame game going on here"

Cites the firing of 4 staffers ahead of Dale Whittaker resignation. — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) February 21, 2019

10:10 a.m.: The board agreed to extended the public comment period of the meeting from 15 minutes to 60 minutes.

UCF Board bylaws only allow 15 minutes for public comment, UCF Board makes a motion to increase that to 60 minutes, and suggests it might extend time. — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) February 21, 2019

10 a.m.: The ballroom where the meeting is set to begin any moment is packed. Students have lined the back of the room with signs supporting Whittaker.

Full house today as the UCF Board considers the resignation of President Dale Whittaker pic.twitter.com/eFpOxFD6aJ — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) February 21, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: The UCF Board of Trustees will hold an emergency meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday to consider accepting the resignation of President Dale Whittaker.

Whittaker submitted his resignation on Tuesday a month after an audit revealed that the University of Central Florida misused $38 million related to the construction of Trevor Colbourn Hall.

WFTV's Christopher Heath will be at the meeting providing live updates. Stay tuned to WFTV.com for live updates.

The state may be preparing to release staff depositions ahead of today’s UCF Board meeting to discuss the resignation of the school’s President.https://t.co/XmOvnk82qc — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) February 21, 2019

