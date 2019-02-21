  • LIVE BLOG: UCF board of trustees meeting to consider accepting president's resignation

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - 11:35 a.m.: The public period is over, and the board has agreed to take a 10 minute break. The meeting will resume at 11:45 a.m.

    11:12 a.m.: One hour into public comment, the board has voted to extend the public period for 30 additional minutes.

    11:10 a.m.: The lawyer for the student publication Knight News said transparency is the root of UCF's problem.

    11:05 a.m.: Charles Greene, the attorney for four UCF staff members who have been terminated tied to the missue of funds investigation, said accepting Whittaker's resignation will allow the healing process to begin.

    11 a.m.: Supports continue to take the mic one by one to speak in the defense of Dale Whittaker, encouraging the board not to accept his resignation.

    10:40 a.m.: Dale Whittaker's daughter and wife took the mic to speak in defense and support of the president.

    His wife turned her back to the board to face the audience, telling students to "reach for your special star and know that Dale is there with you."

    10:30 a.m.: The creator of the change.org petition aimmed at keeping Whittaker in office spoke in Whittaker's defense.

    10:25 a.m.: Staff from the president's office told the board, "we know Dale did nothing wrong." 

    10:15 a.m.: John Euliano, with the UCF Foundation, was first to speak during the public comment period. He spoke in support of keeping Whittaker in his position, which brought applause from the audience.

    10:10 a.m.: The board agreed to extended the public comment period of the meeting from 15 minutes to 60 minutes.

    10 a.m.: The ballroom where the meeting is set to begin any moment is packed. Students have lined the back of the room with signs supporting Whittaker.

    ORIGINAL STORY: The UCF Board of Trustees will hold an emergency meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday to consider accepting the resignation of President Dale Whittaker.

    Whittaker submitted his resignation on Tuesday a month after an audit revealed that the University of Central Florida misused $38 million related to the construction of Trevor Colbourn Hall.

    >>> READ: Emails indicate UCF president had details about Trevor Colbourn Hall since 2016 <<<

    WFTV's Christopher Heath will be at the meeting providing live updates.

     

