Hikers stumble upon black bear on Sanford trail

SANFORD, Fla. — Some hikers got quite the show as they walked a trail at Sanford’s black bear wilderness area.

A black bear lying across their path literally stopped them in their tracks.

“Makes me nervous. It’s exciting to see the bear, but I think I would turn around and go the other direction,” said hiker Crystal Spears.

Another hiker, Brian Edwards, said he would “probably stay still” if he saw a bear in front of him.

Hiker Karen Merkle said, “I’d very slowly go backwards the other way.”

Experts say bear mating season typically starts in May and ends in July. That’s the time when they’re out and about, so people need to be on alert.

“They have signage and I look around,” said Spears.

The hikers got their video and then walked into the woods to go around the bear.

“I don’t think I would have stayed that close that long,” Merkle said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, if you encounter a bear, remain standing upright, back up slowly and speak to the bear in a calm, assertive voice. Don’t make any sudden movements and avoid eye contact.

Even though this is where the bears belong, if you see any threatening behavior, contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

