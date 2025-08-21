Emotions run high over removal of Pulse rainbow memorial crosswalk

ORLANDO, Fla. — State crews painted over a rainbow crosswalk in Orlando overnight, which was a memorial for the 49 victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, causing a significant emotional response from the community.

The crosswalk, initially painted by FDOT crews, was removed without prior notification to the city, leading to public outcry and emotional reactions from residents and local leaders.

“I’m angry, I’m in a state of shock,” said Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, expressing his dismay over the removal of the memorial.

“This callous action of hastily removing part of a memorial...is a cruel political act,” stated Mayor Buddy Dyer, criticizing the lack of communication and sensitivity.

Orlando resident Dallas Perdue, who used chalk to recreate the rainbow, said, “Just fixing what shouldn’t have been painted in the first place.”

The removal of the rainbow crosswalk, which held significant meaning for the Orlando community, has led to a large outpouring of emotion. Some residents were visibly upset, with some crying at the scene.

Local leaders, including Dyer and Commissioner Patty Sheehan, quickly arrived at the site to address the situation. Sheehan claimed the removal was an act against diversity and inclusion.

U.S. Rep. Randy Fine, although stating he had no involvement in the removal, supported the broader initiative to remove political statements from public spaces, aligning with the actions taken by the Trump administration.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group