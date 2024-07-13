Employee found dead on department store roof in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — An investigation is underway after an employee was found dead on their store’s roof early Thursday morning.

A spokesman for the Orlando Fire Department said their units and police were called to the Bealls on East Colonial Drive around 8:20 a.m. for a wellness check.

When firefighters arrive, they found the employee dead on the roof of the store.

The Medical Examiner’s office said a cause and manner of death has not yet been determined.

It’s not clear why the employee was on the roof, or how long they were there for.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a team member and our sincerest condolences go out to their family,” Bealls’ spokeswoman Suzanne Santangelo said. “As the circumstances are currently under investigation, we will not be commenting further at this time.”

