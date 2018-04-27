Engineers inspect possible sinkholes in Ocala neighborhood

OCALA, Fla. - City officials are hoping to find more about the possible sinkholes that have opened up in an Ocala
neighborhood.
The holes have been forming around a retention pond in the Wynchase at Fore Ranch subdivision this week.
Related Headlines
Read: 8 homes evacuated after 10 possible sinkholes open in Ocala
Engineers came out to survey the area using ground-penetrating radar.
So far, eight units have been evacuated.
Reporter Myrt Price is heading back to the area. Follow him for updates and watch Eyewitness News at 4.
WATCH: Video of Ocala sinkholes caving in
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}