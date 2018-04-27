  • Engineers inspect possible sinkholes in Ocala neighborhood

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - City officials are hoping to find more about the possible sinkholes that have opened up in an Ocala 
    neighborhood.

    The holes have been forming around a retention pond in the Wynchase at Fore Ranch subdivision this week. 

    Engineers came out to survey the area using ground-penetrating radar.

    So far, eight units have been evacuated.

