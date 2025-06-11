Enrollment open for Florida Virtual Full Time Public Schools

ORLANDO, Fla. — Parents can now apply to send their children to the state’s only full-time virtual public school district.

Florida Virtual Full Time Public Schools’ enrollment for the 2025-26 school year is now open.

Classes are available for kindergarten through 12th grade.

Families can apply through July 18.

The first day of virtual school for full-time students is Aug. 18.

Florida Virtual Full Time Public Schools says students take six courses per semester and have access to more than 200 courses.

Families interested in enrolling in FLVS for the 2025-26 school year can submit their applications online at flvs.net/full-time.

