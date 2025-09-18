Environmental group files lawsuit to halt upcoming Florida bear hunt

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Bear Warriors United has filed a lawsuit to block Florida’s first bear hunt in a decade, scheduled to start on December 6th.

The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, claims that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission used outdated bear population numbers in their decision to authorize the hunt.

The lawsuit argues that killing 187 bears will cause imminent and irreparable harm.

Bear Warriors United contends that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission violated legal requirements in planning the hunt.

