Eustis leaders push for action on homelessness after downtown stabbing

EUSTIS, Fla. — Tensions are rising in Eustis as city leaders push to address homelessness following a violent incident in a downtown park.

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing one person and beating another with a table leg.

The violence has prompted local law enforcement to voice concerns regarding the impact of a nearby homeless shelter.

The police chief is pointing to the facility as a central part of the ongoing issues in the downtown area.

Body camera footage shows the arrest of the man accused in the attacks.

The police chief stated that the violence highlights a larger issue within Eustis.

Lifestream serves as the operator of the shelter.

In response to the criticism, the organization stated that it provides critical services to the community and argued that the root causes of homelessness extend far beyond any single location.

