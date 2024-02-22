Eustis officials reveal Florida’s first school zone speed enforcement cameras

EUSTIS, Fla. — The first school zone speed enforcement cameras in the state are now active in Lake County.

The cameras were installed Wednesday in Eustis at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Prescott Street near Eustis Elementary School.

Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri was joined by City Commissioners to announce the activation of the cameras.

A 30-day warning period began Wednesday during which drivers will be given time to familiarize themselves with the presence of the speed enforcement cameras.

During the warning period, drivers caught doing more than 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit in the school zone will receive warnings instead of citations.

Violations after the 30-day warning period will result in a citation that carries a $100 fine, but no points on your driver’s license.

Traffic safety tech company Altumint worked with the City of Eustis to identify the corner of Orange Avenue and Prescott Street as a “high-risk” area where speeding has been an issue in the past.

The speed enforcement cameras will be active on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and on Wednesdays from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Speed enforcement signage will also be installed in the area.

All violations will be reviewed by the Eustis Police Department.

“These cameras are put in place to save the lives of our students going to school,” Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri said. “Our hope isn’t to issue tickets. This is about encouraging drivers to change their behavior, slow down, and protect their fellow Eustis residents.”

