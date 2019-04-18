Eustis residents voice concerns over medical marijuana nursery

EUSTIS, Fla. - Eustis residents living near a medical marijuana grower are upset that the facility is disrupting their peace and quiet.
Neighbors who live near County Road 44A in Eustis told Channel 9 that they've enjoyed the serenity of country living before a new company took over a medical marijuana nursery.
"It sounds like a jet that's flying a little lower than it should be," said resident Susan Mckinney.
The facility's round the clock operations are beginning to drive the locals crazy.
"It's a constant roaring and it kind of like changes gears," said Mckinney.
The issue has been taken to Lake County leaders for resolution.
Residents said during a recent meeting that they've learned the company is working to take the operations inside the facility in hopes that it would decrease the amount of noise.
