  • Eustis residents voice concerns over medical marijuana nursery

    By: Myrt Price

    Updated:

    EUSTIS, Fla. - Eustis residents living near a medical marijuana grower are upset that the facility is disrupting their peace and quiet.

    Neighbors who live near County Road 44A in Eustis told Channel 9 that they've enjoyed the serenity of country living before a new company took over a medical marijuana nursery. 

    Related Headlines

    "It sounds like a jet that's flying a little lower than it should be," said resident Susan Mckinney.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The facility's round the clock operations are beginning to drive the locals crazy.

    "It's a constant roaring and it kind of like changes gears," said Mckinney.

    The issue has been taken to Lake County leaders for resolution.

    Residents said during a recent meeting that they've learned the company is working to take the operations inside the facility in hopes that it would decrease the amount of noise. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories