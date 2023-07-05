Evermore Orlando Resort celebrates topping off centerpiece lagoon

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Evermore Orlando Resort celebrated topping off its 8-acre lagoon last week.

The “Crystal Lagoon” centerpiece of the $1 billion vacation rental destination is 12 feet at its deepest point and 8 feet deep at the center.

Officials said it was a 38-day process to fill the lagoon with a total of more than 17 million gallons of water filled at 1,050 gallons per minute.

Officials said Evermore Bay will feature a 20-acre tropical beach complex with zero-entry swim areas, bars, cabanas, private fire-pits, waterslide, rope swing and watersports.

The resort is scheduled to open December 2023, featuring 69 houses ranging from five to 11 bedrooms.

