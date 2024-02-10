‘Every dog deserves a home’: Paws in the Park brings attention to pet adoption across the Central Fl

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s the largest pet festival in the state, and it happens right here in Central Florida. The traditional Paws in the Park is back for its 30th year anniversary, bringing families and pet lovers together.

Over ten thousand visitors packed Lake Eola on Saturday.

11 different pet organizations joined forces for a family-friendly event that raises awareness about the importance of animal shelters across Central Florida. “In the very first one, 30 years ago, I participated in,” said Linda George-Eure an Orlando resident. “I had rescued a greyhound and decided to walk her. There are so many rescues here, ready for adoption today.”

From free pet care, to toys, and food, for cats, dogs, and humans, the event raises awareness about the importance of animal shelters across Central Florida. “We expect well north of 12 to 15 thousand people, and probably around 4 thousand dogs to come out and enjoy the festivities,” said Steve Bardy, Executive Director of Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

Also on stage, pups were dressed to the nines, putting their best paw forward to impress the judges during the costume contest, and even the weather helped families have a nice day at the park. “This is a huge event,” said Tom Terry, Channel 9′s Chief Meteorologist. “I wore my jacket this morning but it’s jacket-off weather time right now, without the storm.”

Pet lovers attending the event also have the opportunity to adopt their own fur baby. “We have a lot of really great candidates here,” said Kai Carr, a pet adoption volunteer. “Every dog deserves a home, and these guys here deserve a home just as much.”

If you’re not ready to commit to adopting a pet just yet, there are many other ways you can get involved and support animal shelters in our area, including fostering and volunteering. The Pet Alliance of Grater Orlando is always looking for volunteers and donations. Check out their website petallianceorlando.org.

