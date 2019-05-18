Ex-Disney employee accused of stealing $14K worth of items from 2 theme parks

BAY LAKE, Fla. - A former Disney employee is accused of stealing $14,000 worth of costumes from two theme parks.
Court documents show Patrick Spikes is facing several charges, including grand theft.
Orange County deputies began investigating in August when clothing went missing from an animatronic at the closed Cranium Command attraction at Epcot.
According to a report, the items taken included a bomber jacket, large headphones and a hat off of a animatronic called Buzzy.
Deputies said Spikes also stole wigs and jackets from the Haunted Mansion attraction. He's accused of selling the items online.
ARRESTED: Patrick Spikes, 24, sits behind bars and faces charges of burglary, grand theft, and dealing in stolen property. He entered a restricted area of Disney, stole over $7,000 in items and resold them. Special thanks to the tireless efforts of our Sector 6 detectives. pic.twitter.com/ih3SaewzsN— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 17, 2019
