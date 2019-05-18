  • Ex-Disney employee accused of stealing $14K worth of items from 2 theme parks

    BAY LAKE, Fla. - A former Disney employee is accused of stealing $14,000 worth of costumes from two theme parks.

    Court documents show Patrick Spikes is facing several charges, including grand theft.

    Orange County deputies began investigating in August when clothing went missing from an animatronic at the closed Cranium Command attraction at Epcot.

    According to a report, the items taken included a bomber jacket, large headphones and a hat off of a animatronic called Buzzy.

    Deputies said Spikes also stole wigs and jackets from the Haunted Mansion attraction. He's accused of selling the items online.

