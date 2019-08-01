Ex-Lake County firefighter accused of having child porn, investigators search for local victims

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lake County firefighter is out of jail on bond after he was accused of having child porn.
Investigators said they are worried there could be local victims so they're asking for help in locating them.
Steven Trent Ellis, 48, is out of jail and will be back in court to face charges of child porn possession.
Investigators said they fear there could be child victims out there.
Neighbors looked on as Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents showed up to execute a search warrant.
Records show Ellis was a firefighter with Lake County Fire Rescue until he was arrested and charged.
Lake County officials released a statement Thursday to address the arrest:
"Steven Ellis is no longer an employee of Lake County. He was terminated on July 26. The county is fully cooperating with law enforcement while they conduct their investigation. Ellis was hired as a firefighter/EMT with Lake County Fire Rescue in October 1998."
FDLE agents said while searching Ellis’ home they found evidence of explicit images involving children as young as 5 years old.
Investigators said if anyone knows about any possible victims should contact FDLE at 407-245-0888.
