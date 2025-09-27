Ex-seasonal coach at Catholic high school charged with human trafficking

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thomas Joseph Wasman, a former seasonal coach at Bishop Moore Catholic High School, was arrested on Thursday, September 25, 2025, for human trafficking for commercial sex with a minor, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

The arrest of Wasman, 68, comes as investigators confirmed that no students from Bishop Moore or any other diocesan schools were involved in the case.

Wasman was not a faculty member but had worked as a seasonal coach at the school.

Bishop More Catholic High School issued a statement saying:

“Bishop Moore High School was recently notified, as a courtesy of the Altamonte Springs Police Department, that Mr. Tom Wasman was arrested for human trafficking for commercial sex with someone under the age of 18.

Investigators have confirmed no students from Bishop Moore or any diocesan schools were involved. Mr. Wasman was not a faculty member but did work as a seasonal coach. In 2015,

Mr. Wasman had been placed on administrative leave after being charged with Solicitation to Commit Prostitution.

After being found not guilty by a jury and the judge’s decision to expunge his record, the Diocese conducted an additional background check and determined that Mr. Wasman could be reinstated.

With this recent arrest, Mr. Wasman has been terminated effective immediately."

