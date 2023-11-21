Experts share tips for finding the best prices during Black Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many are preparing their Black Friday shopping strategies to try and score the best deals.

Holiday shopping has been going on for weeks, so experts say you may not see the huge crowds you’ve seen in the past.

They also say there are some advantages to shopping online versus in-person.

Read: This week: Volunteers to pack, distribute 4,000 Thanksgiving meal kits for Central Florida families

“You can immediately compare prices across retailers very, very quickly, which you can’t always do as quickly when you’re in a physical store,” said Kristin McGrath with RetailMeNot. “The other advantage of shopping online is that you can immediately start looking up promo codes, cashback offers and things that make the deals a little sweeter.”

Experts also suggest you shop around, because you might not find the best deal right away.

Read: Brightline offers Black Friday deals, new options for holiday travelers

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group