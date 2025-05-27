Explosion at new Florida restaurant leaves 10 hurt, hours before grand opening

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — Ten people are recovering after a gas explosion at a new restaurant in South Florida.

Investigators say it happened at “Caribbean’s Heart” on Saturday.

That restaurant is in a strip mall in Miami-Dade County.

The restaurant was supposed to have its grand opening just hours later.

The incident caused part of the roof to collapse and impacted other businesses in the strip mall.

At least one nearby shop was deemed structurally unsafe.

