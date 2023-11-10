We’re monitoring possible tropical development in the Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9′s meteorologists continue to monitor activity in the tropics.
A broad area of low pressure could develop in the southwestern Caribbean by the middle of next week, according to certified meteorologist Kassandra Crimi.
But the chance remains relatively low for now.
“As of Friday, there’s only a 20% chance for development, but the Channel 9 team will continue to watch this area closely,” Crimi said.
She also said, when looking at the tropics this time of year, it’s more common to see “homegrown” storms.
And while tropical activity tends to drop off significantly during the month of November, keep this in mind:
“Big portions of the Caribbean Sea remain breeding grounds for tropical development,” Crimi said.
