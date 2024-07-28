Eye on the tropics: Tropical wave in the Central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic is expected to influence areas of showers and storms over the next few days.

As it tracks westward, environmental conditions will improve and we could see tropical development come by midweek.

This area currently holds a 40% chance of development over the next 7 days.

Good Sunday morning! As we head through the rest of the week, we'll be watching for the potential for a tropical depression to form near the Leeward Islands, Greater Antilles, or southwestern Atlantic.



Continue to monitor https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb for the latest info on this… pic.twitter.com/DGRwAu6Wro — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 28, 2024

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest on the tropics.

