F-16s to soar over Central Florida coast Tuesday for NORAD defense drill

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) will conduct a live air defense exercise involving F-16s off the coast of Florida on Tuesday, between Port St. John and Melbourne.

The exercise is part of NORAD’s routine operations to prepare for scenarios such as airspace restriction violations, hijackings, and investigating unknown aircraft.

Residents in Brevard County may notice the F-16s flying overhead as part of this exercise.

NORAD regularly conducts these exercises to ensure readiness and an effective response to potential threats in North American airspace.

The exercises are designed to simulate real-world scenarios that NORAD might encounter, allowing personnel to practice and sharpen their skills.

While the exact timing of the exercise has not been specified, the activity is expected to be visible to those in the vicinity of the exercise area.

Such exercises are crucial for maintaining the security and integrity of the national airspace.

