FAA investigates two separate plane crashes on Central Florida roads

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The FAA is investigating two separate crashes after planes landed on Central Florida roads Monday, leading to traffic and detours in Brevard and Volusia Counties.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 27-year-old pilot made an emergency landing on I-95 and crashed into a Toyota Camry. Troopers say the 57-year-old woman was driving in the center lane when the plane collided. The woman was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Both the pilot and his passenger on the aircraft are okay.

Troopers say the plane had double-engine failure.

The Beechcraft 55 Baron twin piston aircraft is registered to Tailwinds Flying LLC in Merritt Island.

Flight data shows the plane taking off from Merritt Island just after 4:30 p.m., flying in circles around Brevard and Volusia counties for a little over an hour up until the last couple minutes of the flight. Track logs show the altitude of the plane and its speed slowly dropping up until 5:40 p.m. when the plane made a turn and landed on I-95.

Channel 9 spoke to the owner of the plane, but he declined to comment.

Earlier Monday, a single-engine Cessna Skyhawk crashed on Jacobs Road near Plymouth Avenue in Deland.

According to FlightAware, the plane took off from Massey Ranch Airpark (X50) in Edgewater around 1:43 a.m. but after about 17 minutes in the air, crashed at 2 pm.

The crash happened roughly a mile away from Deland High School right before school let out. Deland Police told families to take alternate routes to pick up their students.

The scene was two miles away from the Deland Municipal Airport. We don’t know if the plane was scheduled to land at the Deland Municipal Airport or if there may have been an emergency. From flight data, we can tell the plane has had at least five other recent trips that are all very short. All recent flight data shows the plane took off and landed at Massey Ranch Airpark.

