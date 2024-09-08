FAA reports major drop in conflicts between airline passengers since pandemic peak

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration says conflicts with unruly passengers are down 80% since their peak during the pandemic.

The airlines have still reported more than 1,400 incidents of rowdy behavior so far this year.

The most serious cases are sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Aviation experts say some passengers do not acknowledge flight attendants as authority figures.

“The flight attendant is there for their safety and security. So, they do need to be paying attention to them and listening to them and doing what they’re what they’re asked to do,” said Jeff Price with the Metropolitan State University of Denver.

Passengers can face expensive fines and even jail time for bad behavior on flights.

The FAA also issued more than $7 million in fines last year.

